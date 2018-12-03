Happy birthday:



The opportunity to move your career in a new direction is heading your way. Make sure you carry out detailed research before making any commitments though, as once you make a decision, you won't be able to change your mind. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 8, 11, 15.



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Efforts to redecorate your home will easily end up going over your budget if you are not careful. Bringing in another set of eyes to go over your plans and budget is sure to help. Crowded places should be avoided. ✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Today will be a great time to head out for some shopping. Tread carefully when it comes to sales, however. There is no need to waste money on something you really don't need, even if you feel the price is a steal. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will be able to overcome any challenge that comes your way if you take the time to listen to the suggestions of others. Money matters will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Although you may run into some difficulties over the next few days, you are sure to come out on top so long as you don't give up. Remember that you can always call on family or friends for support. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Romance will end up brightening your day today. This will be an excellent time to head out and do something special with a loved one. Furthering your education will enable you to take on greater challenges. ✭✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Do not feel obligated to help someone if you do not have the time to do so. Chances are high that the person demanding help has far less to worry about than yourself. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



No matter how hard you try, there is always a chance you will not reach your goals. This doesn't mean you should give up, just that you should rethink your expectations. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You will be able to make a huge difference in someone's life if you donate your time to local programs that assist people in need. Good fortune will come to you from an unexpected source. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Focus on getting out and doing the things you enjoy the most today. If you do so, you are bound to run into like-minded people who may end up becoming long-time friends and allies. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to your finances. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do not wait until the last moment to stand up and take action. You will have to be proactive if you want to make your dreams a reality. Time spent working on a personal project at home will go off without a hitch. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to creative activities, making this the perfect time to try your hand at making some art. If you want to get closer to someone, all you have to do is spend more time with him or her. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Put business before pleasure today. Make sure you focus your energies on those tasks that will allow you to advance professionally before moving on to personal plans. ✭✭✭