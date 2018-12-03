Dollar weakens as US-China trade truce kicks in

Analysts expect greenback safe haven buying to fade

The dollar broadly weakened on Monday as investor demand for riskier assets rose after China and the US agreed to a cease-fire in their trade war that has shaken global markets.



The White House said on Saturday the US would not raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent on January 1 as previously announced.



China and the US will attempt to bridge their differences via new talks aimed at reaching a deal within 90 days.



Riskier currencies such as the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar rallied 0.75 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, while safe haven currencies such as the yen weakened in early Asian trade, signaling a clear risk-on move in financial markets.



"The trade truce is definitely risk positive for the markets... we expect dollar safe haven buying to fade and riskier currencies such as the Aussie and kiwi [dollars] to scale higher," said Rodrigo Catril, senior currency strategist at NAB.



Catril noted that crosses such as the Aussie/yen and kiwi/yen are likely to see a further upside as currency traders react to the truce between the world's two largest economies.



The US Dollar Index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, traded down 0.36 percent to 96.92.



The dollar lost 0.55 percent versus the offshore yuan, to quote at 6.9109. In onshore trade, the yuan traded at 6.9164.



The greenback lost 1.2 percent versus the South African rand and 1.4 percent against the Mexican peso as traders shunned the world's most liquid currency to put on riskier bets.



The dollar came under pressure last week after comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a slower pace of rate hikes.



The safe-haven yen traded marginally lower at 113.45 on Monday. It had hit an intra-day low of 113.85.



The euro gained 0.3 percent on the yen to 128.84, briefly hitting an intra-day high of 129.37, its highest since November 9.





