Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/3 20:33:40

Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Attempt

  5 Leading

 10 Impact sound

 14 Iolcos-launched ship

 15 Type of cup

 16 Big? Yes, but more

 17 "Scaled-down" number from a doctor?

 20 "The Avengers" dude

 21 Singing Etheridge

 22 Food fish, quite a few

 25 Arrow relative

 26 Dude or chap relative

 29 Vegas bullets

 31 Hit with stones

 35 Menu words

 36 Horned zoo creature

 38 Eagle variety

 39 One way to walk alongside

 43 Skirt heater

 44 Agave family member

 45 Cruise or Sizemore

 46 Loire city

 49 Ex-lax?

 50 Skinniest twins?

 51 Peron and Gabor

 53 Luxurious resorts

 55 Ballet legend Rudolf

 58 Japanese comics

 62 What aliases do

 65 29-Across, sometimes

 66 Hot wine concoction

 67 Prefix for the opposition

 68 Love craft of classic TV

 69 Catch on to

 70 U.S. rocket letters

DOWN



  1 What Simon does

  2 Pony gait

  3 Symptom with a big chill

  4 Causes yawning

  5 Put things together

  6 Take off in a hurry

  7 Course concluder, often

  8 Was sick

  9 Wattle relative

 10 Painter of his mother

 11 Embraces

 12 Turkish title

 13 Was introduced to

 18 Driver's license, e.g.

 19 Ireland, in Ireland

 23 Sore feeling

 24 Make godlike

 26 Sink

 27 Prefix for extremists

 28 Certain aristocrat

 30 Beak relative

 32 Original as a 48-Down? No

 33 Words with "a high note"

 34 Forms opinions

 37 Some whales

 40 Bank award?

 41 A food fish

 42 Japanese floor cover

 47 Word before "after"

 48 "Just ___" ("just my thoughts")

 52 Exodus commemoration

 54 The Devil

 55 Double negative

 56 Colored eye part

 57 Bygone Chevy

 59 1492 vessel

 60 Acquires

 61 Atlas section

 62 Corn remains

 63 Some fraternity characters

 64 1/6 of an ounce (Abbr.)

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
