Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Attempt
5 Leading
10 Impact sound
14 Iolcos-launched ship
15 Type of cup
16 Big? Yes, but more
17 "Scaled-down" number from a doctor?
20 "The Avengers" dude
21 Singing Etheridge
22 Food fish, quite a few
25 Arrow relative
26 Dude or chap relative
29 Vegas bullets
31 Hit with stones
35 Menu words
36 Horned zoo creature
38 Eagle variety
39 One way to walk alongside
43 Skirt heater
44 Agave family member
45 Cruise or Sizemore
46 Loire city
49 Ex-lax?
50 Skinniest twins?
51 Peron and Gabor
53 Luxurious resorts
55 Ballet legend Rudolf
58 Japanese comics
62 What aliases do
65 29-Across, sometimes
66 Hot wine concoction
67 Prefix for the opposition
68 Love craft of classic TV
69 Catch on to
70 U.S. rocket letters
1 What Simon does
2 Pony gait
3 Symptom with a big chill
4 Causes yawning
5 Put things together
6 Take off in a hurry
7 Course concluder, often
8 Was sick
9 Wattle relative
10 Painter of his mother
11 Embraces
12 Turkish title
13 Was introduced to
18 Driver's license, e.g.
19 Ireland, in Ireland
23 Sore feeling
24 Make godlike
26 Sink
27 Prefix for extremists
28 Certain aristocrat
30 Beak relative
32 Original as a 48-Down? No
33 Words with "a high note"
34 Forms opinions
37 Some whales
40 Bank award?
41 A food fish
42 Japanese floor cover
47 Word before "after"
48 "Just ___" ("just my thoughts")
52 Exodus commemoration
54 The Devil
55 Double negative
56 Colored eye part
57 Bygone Chevy
59 1492 vessel
60 Acquires
61 Atlas section
62 Corn remains
63 Some fraternity characters
64 1/6 of an ounce (Abbr.)
Solution