Chinese stocks soaring following tariffs cease-fire

Chinese stocks shot up across the board on Monday, as investors rushed to the market boosted by the truce in the two countries' months-long tariffs war.

Chinese stocks closed higher on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 2.57 percent at 2,654.80 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 3.34 percent higher at 7,938.47 points.

The Shanghai market opened 2.28 percent higher, and the Shenzhen market opened 2.86 percent higher.

Telecommunication, steel and major financial stocks led the strong rally on the two bourses.

Liquor stocks gained sharply, although Wuliangye denied rumors of price hikes.

Wuliangye rose 5.15 percent on Monday, and Maotai rose 6.41 percent.

Liquor stocks rose because of the approaching Chinese Lunar New Year and the consumption upgrade in second- and third-tier cities, analysts said.

Chinese markets rose following the US and China's announcement of a cease-fire to defuse trade tensions after the two countries' presidents met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina on Saturday.

China's Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen said on Sunday that the US will temporarily leave tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods at 10 percent.

Yang Delong, chief economist at the Shenzhen-based First Seafront Fund Management Co, said that the outcome of the US-China summit comes as a relief to global investors.