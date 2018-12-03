Southampton sack manager after eight months in charge

Former Southampton coach Mark Hughes reacts during the match between Southampton and Manchester United at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday. Photo: VCG

Southampton sacked Mark Hughes as manager on Monday with the Premier League club mired in the relegation zone after securing only one victory this season.Hughes, 55, arrived at his former club in March on a short-term contract and helped the south-coast club narrowly avoid the drop last season by finishing 17th in the table. He also led the Saints to an FA Cup semifinal.The Welshman was rewarded with a three-year contract in May, but has struggled to improve the team's form this campaign."Southampton Football Club can today confirm it has parted company with First Team Manager Mark Hughes," they said in a statement.Hughes' assistant Mark Bowen and first-team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also left the club."We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary's," the club said in a statement issued on Monday."The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already under way."Southampton are 18th in the standings having lost seven out of their 14 matches and they squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Manchester United on Saturday to take their winless run to 10 games.In eight months at Southampton, former Wales, Manchester City and Stoke City boss Hughes managed only five victories in 27 games in all competitions.Their only league win this season came against Crystal Palace in September.Before Saturday's draw with United, Southampton had lost 3-2 at fellow relegation-threatened side Fulham and had been knocked out of the League Cup by Leicester City on penalties last month.First-team assistant coach Kelvin Davis will lead the team for Wednesday's match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.Southampton said they had begun the search for a new manager, with Hughes's successor set to be the club's fourth boss in two years.Since Ronald Koeman left to join Everton in 2016, Southampton have also fired coaches Claude Puel and Mauricio Pellegrino.Hughes, a former Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea player, signed for Southampton as a player toward the end of an illustrious career.During his coaching career he has managed Wales as well as Blackburn, Manchester City and Stoke City.For Hughes, it is hard to see where he will go next after successive sackings at Stoke and Southampton in so short a time.He now joins other old managerial heads like Sam Allardyce, David Moyes and Alan Pardew on the margins.