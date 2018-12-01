Brady ties Manning TD record, hits 1,000 rushing yard mark

Superstar New England quarterback Tom Brady, the 1,000-yard rushing mark finally achieved, added to his passing plaudits as well on Sunday with a record-equaling 579th career touchdown pass.



Five-time Super Bowl winner Brady connected with Josh Gordon for a 24-yard touchdown late in the third quarter of a 24-10 victory over Minnesota to tie Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in NFL history, regular season and playoffs included.



It was Brady's 508th regular-season touchdown pass - tied for third on the career list with Brett Favre behind Manning's 539.



But that was just one of the milestones reached Sunday by Brady, who finally amassed 1,000 rushing yards for his career.



Never known for his scrambling abilities, Brady hit the plateau on a five-yard burst in the first quarter.



Brady, who has passed for more than 69,000 yards in his stellar career, took 19 years and 265 games to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark.



The most he ever ran for in a season was 110 yards in 2002, and his history of kneel downs to run out the clock at the end of games has no doubt cost him chances to get to milestone sooner.



ESPN Stats and Information reckoned that heading into Sunday's game Brady had lost 160 rushing yards to kneel-downs since 2006.



Brady had spoken lightheartedly of late of chasing the 1,000-yard rushing mark, but he downplayed the moment after the game.



"I don't want to make too much of a four- or five-yard gain. That wasn't really a difference in the game," he said. "I'm not going to save the ball.



"Obviously, I'm not a scrambler. Hopefully I can make a couple of plays running for it. I made a good third down [play] on that one."





