Auto shares surge after China-US trade truce, Trump tweet

Workers assemble auto parts at a GM plant in Ohio, the US in November. Photo: VCG

Auto-related stocks in the A-share market surged on Monday after the consensus reached by the top leaders of China and the US during the G20 summit in Argentina, releasing a positive signal for exports of auto components and high-end auto imports, industry insiders told the Global Times.Another boost came late on Sunday (US time) when US President Donald Trump tweeted that "China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the US." The two countries agreed to ease trade tensions after a face-to-face meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump at the G20 summit.China's Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Finance did not respond to a request for comment from the Global Times by press time.Shares in Wuxi Lihu Corp, which manufactures and sells turbo-charger components in China and internationally, rose by the daily limit of 10 percent on Monday. ZYNP Corp, a supplier of power piston assembly systems based in Central China's Henan Province, and Zhejiang Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co also saw a surge of 10 percent."The US auto exports to China consist of completed vehicles, while the US primarily imports auto parts from China," said Xu Haidong, assistant secretary general at the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.In 2017, China imported completed vehicles worth $13.1 billion from the US, while 25 percent of China's exports of auto parts went to the US, the biggest export market for domestically produced parts, according to industry website chyxx.com."Shares in domestic auto parts firms were mainly bolstered by the eased China-US trade relations, the outcome of which will leave tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, including automotive parts, at 10 percent, instead of the tariffs rising to 25 percent on January 1 next year," Xu told the Global Times on Monday.If China reduces auto tariffs as Trump said, it would not only be China's move - the US should also show its sincerity, said Xu."I think the tariffs mentioned in Trump's tweet refer to the additional retaliatory tariffs of 25 percent, and the result is that the tariffs will probably return to the level of 15 percent that China imposes on cars from other foreign markets," Mei Songlin, a senior industry analyst, told the Global Times on Monday.Currently, China imposes a 40 percent tariff on US-made cars, while the US levies a 27.5 percent tariff on Chinese-made vehicles."Trump's tweet shows the two sides are positively conducting negotiations with a calm and sincere attitude after tit-for-tat trade confrontations since the start of this year," said Mei.Global auto stocks also rose on Monday following the trade talks. Shares in German carmakers Daimler and BMW rallied on Monday as of press time, with BMW seeing its strongest rise in more than three years in the morning, Bloomberg reported.Yale Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight, told the Global Times on Monday that German auto makers will benefit most from the tariff reduction if the news is confirmed, as some of their high-end models are made in the US.Six of China's 10 best-selling auto imports from the US this year will be BMW or Mercedes SUVs, data from LMC Automotive showed.A PR representative of BMW China told the Global Times on Monday that the company is waiting for an official announcement from the Chinese side.US auto makers are also set to benefit. A tariff reduction would help Tesla in particular, as its new factory in Shanghai won't be operational within a short period and it will have to rely on imports from the US until then, Zhang explained.