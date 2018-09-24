US urged to tighten drug management rather than 'blindly blame China'

More than 46 kilograms of smuggled fentanyl is seized by Guangzhou customs in South China's Guangdong Province on June 12, 2015. Photo: VCG





The US should improve law enforcement and information exchanges with China to crack down on fentanyl abuse in the country instead of blindly accusing the latter, Chinese experts said on Monday after the two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation on fighting illicit drugs.



China will list all fentanyl-like substances and their precursors as controlled substances after the two countries agreed to enhance cooperation on law enforcement and fighting illicit drugs, including the synthetic drug fentanyl, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



Wang noted that China's measures to tackle the abuse of fentanyl-like substances have won worldwide praise.



"The move is China's goodwill gesture in response to US appeals to crack down on fentanyl abuse, even as it does not have such a problem," an insider who requested anonymity told the Global Times on Sunday.



China has listed 25 kinds of fentanyl analogs and two fentanyl precursors as controlled substances, more than 21 of them listed and controlled by the UN, said the insider, noting that it would cost China a lot to resolve legal and technical problems.



Fentanyl is a powerful anti-pain medication, which is an opioid-like morphine but 80 to 100 times stronger than the latter, according to the website of the Melbourne-based Alcohol and Drug Foundation.



It is usually used on serious cancer patients in China, a doctor of medicine surnamed Ge from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Monday.



However, the abuse of the drug has added fuel to the opioid crisis facing the US as an August report of the National Institute on Drug Abuse said that 30,000 among the more than 72,000 drug overdose deaths estimated in 2017 were related to fentanyl and synthetic opioids.



US President Donald Trump tweeted in the same month, claiming that "it is outrageous that Poisonous Synthetic Heroin Fentanyl comes pouring into the US Postal System from China."



Ruan Zongze, executive vice president of the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times that the US should "first find the reasons from themselves rather than blindly blame China for the fentanyl issue."



The US needs to tighten its law enforcement on drugs, then provides more information on drug smuggling to China to improve bilateral cooperation against the illicit drugs, Ruan said.



Ruan noted that China strictly regulates the use of fentanyl, drug dealers can mix its ingredients into other drugs and smuggle them to the US.



Many Chinese fentanyl manufacturers denied on Sunday that they have been exporting fentanyl or synthetic opiods to the US.



Ruan added that in fact, China and the US have kept highly consensus on combating illegal drugs.



China's National Narcotic Control Commission said in August that the two countries worked together for the first time to crack down on an international fentanyl smuggling case and arrested 21 people, including a Chinese who allegedly sold new psychoactive substances to countries such as the US, Canada, Australia and Germany.



At a meeting on drug control intelligence sharing between China and the US in October 2017, China and the US with over 400 pieces of intelligence regarding the purchase of fentanyl, Geng Shuang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson revealed in November.



In 2017, 53 people were arrested for producing new psychoactive substances in China.



