China revamps Argentina’s rail infrastructure

Among the flagship cooperation projects between China and Argentina, one is aimed at revamping the South American country's obsolete cargo and passenger trains.
Guillermo Fiad, president of Argentine Train Infrastructure, the national rail administration agency, said bilateral cooperation will lead to stronger ties and "new development opportunities."
The rail project centers on renovating more than 1,700 kilometers of the Belgrano Cargas cargo line that links the port of Rosario, the country's main export hub, with Argentina's northwest breadbasket through the provinces of Santa Fe, Chaco, Santiago del Estero, Salta, Jujuy and Tucuman.
However, the overall objective is more ambitious.
"The goal is to renovate 10,000 kilometers of rail. We hope the Chinese companies participate and work with us. We have high expectations of being able to achieve that in the next few years," Fiad said.
In July, after renovation work, Belgrano Cargas transported 180,722 tons of cargo, a record for the past 20 years, according to the Argentine Ministry of Transport
.
China is contributing to upgrade other rail lines, including San Martin and General Urquiza Cargas, both key segments of the national rail network.
As part of the project, Argentina aims to buy 107 Chinese locomotives for the three lines. To date, 97 locomotives have arrived at the port of Buenos Aires, along with 3,500 train cars made by Chinese rail company CRRC.
"China's support, via its companies and credit lines granted to us through an agreement between the two countries, has been one of the main drivers behind this process of transformation," said Fiad.
Argentina's rail infrastructure "received no investment of any kind in over 50 years," he said. "In total, the project has so far renovated 550 kilometers of rail across five provinces."
At least 70 percent of the financing has come from China, and Argentina is hoping it will "continue to increase" further, he added.
By 2019, Argentina's government aims to double the Belgrano Cargas line's speed to 30 km per hour.
"We have numerous investment opportunities in the rail system. We are betting on diverse sources of financing," said Fiad.