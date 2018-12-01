Internet firms help to develop Party construction

Chinese internet moguls have vowed to attract more members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to help improve their reputation.



Qualified candidates must be CPC members with a good sense of political consciousness, familiar with Party construction and have work experience in State-owned institutes, according to a job description posted by online ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing on 51job.com, an e-recruitment platform, on Monday.



The obligations of this position include drafting reports and organizing Party construction activities, and improving the company's public reputation.



A similar position is also available in ByteDance, a Beijing-based news content provider, to help CPC members in the company feel proud and have a sense of belonging at work, and to ensure smooth running of media accounts of CPC committees at all levels while making them more vibrant, reads the company's post on the platform from last week.



A similar position is also available in ByteDance, a Beijing-based news content provider, to help CPC members in the company feel proud and have a sense of belonging at work, and to ensure the running of media accounts of its Party committees, and to make them more vibrant.



"Being a CPC member may not be enough. If he has also worked at a State-owned institute or other government work experience, that would be a bonus," a human resource employee at one of China's biggest internet companies, who requested anonymity, told the Global Times on Monday.



She added that this brings the companies closer to the Party, to better follow the Party's instruction. "Many of us overlooked the importance of Party construction and political consciousness at the very beginning," she added.



It is a sign that these internet companies are taking the initiative to get closer to the Party and accept the Party's guidance, Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, told the Global Times on Monday.



He added that these internet platforms are very influential, and stressing the Party's position would help them better fulfill their social obligations.



Jack Ma Yun, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, was identified as a Party member on November 26.



When the Zhejiang Merchants Association was first established in October 2015, Ma was ap-pointed as the first head of the organization and introduced as a Party member.