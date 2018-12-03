Exchange eases curbs on stock-index futures trading

The China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX) announced Sunday that it was further easing restrictions on domestic stock index futures trading in a "sound and orderly" way to facilitate market functions.



The move was made after comprehensive evaluation of market risk and active improvement of the supervision system, CFFEX said in a statement.



The CFFEX cut the margin requirements for Hushen 300 index futures and SSE 50 index futures to 10 percent from 15 percent and that for CSI 500 index futures to 15 percent from as much as 30 percent, effective as of Mondays clearing.



Commission fees for intra-day position-closing were lowered from 0.069 percent to 0.046 percent of the transaction value.



The exchange also raised the intraday trading limit on a single index futures contract by non-hedging accounts from 20 lots to 50 lots, with anything above classified as abnormal trading.



Hedging transactions are excluded from this restriction.



The changes aim to optimize the market's operation and better capitalize on the market's functions, the exchange said, adding that it will track the implementation effects and enhance risk and trade monitoring.



Dong Dengxin, head of the research institute of finance and securities with the Wuhan University of Science and Technology, said the easing could help lower transaction costs and improve market liquidity.



China tightened stock index future trading in 2015 to curb speculation and stabilize the market after market volatility. The curbs helped stabilize the market and prevent further losses, but they also affected the functions of stock index futures.





