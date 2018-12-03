QFII quota edges up to $100.56b, SAFE says

At least 286 overseas institutions received quotas amounting to $100.56 billion at the end of November under China's Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) program, up $300 million from the end of October, official figures showed.



As of the end of November, the quota in the RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) program was 642.67 billion yuan ($92.56 billion), according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).



The yuan is convertible for trade purposes under the current account, while the capital account, which covers portfolio investment and borrowing, is largely run by the State in an effort to manage capital flows.



The QFII and RQFII programs, introduced in 2003 and 2011 respectively, allow overseas institutional investors to move money into China's capital account to encourage controlled flows. And it is part of China's broad efforts to further open up its financial market to foreign investors.





