BAIC reclaims top EV spot

Chinese carmaker BAIC Group reclaimed the top spot in global electric vehicle (EV) sales in October, knocking down US-based Tesla Inc with a new record for single-month sales, according to media reports on Monday.



BAIC sold 20,648 EVs, surpassing Tesla's sales of 18,552, the Economic Observer newspaper reported, citing figures from industry website EV Sales.



Tesla had been the top EV seller for five consecutive months.

