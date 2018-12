David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency, a member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 58/59, gestures from inside a bus as he leaves to board the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft shortly before it launched from the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Monday. The successful launch came less than two months after the aborted October 11 launch of Soyuz MS-10 due to a booster malfunction. Photo: AFP