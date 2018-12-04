China, Nepal agree to complete ongoing bilateral projects in a timely manner

Officials from Nepal and China on Monday agreed to complete ongoing bilateral economic and development cooperation projects in a timely manner, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said.
The consensus was reached during the first meeting of 'Mechanism for Facilitation on the Implementation of China-Nepal Cooperation Programs and Projects in Nepal' held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu, the ministry said in a press statement.
"The meeting made a comprehensive review of the progress made in programs and projects related to reconstruction, infrastructure, energy and airport, among others," the ministry said in the statement.
The meeting dwelled on the progress made on the China-supported several ongoing projects in Nepal, including Pokhara International Airport, Koteshwor-Kalanki section of Ring Road, reconstruction of Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu and schools in different parts of the country, among others, officials of the ministry who participated in the meeting told Xinhua Monday evening.
The two sides agreed to take appropriate measures to ensure smooth and timely implementation of the programs and projects through joint efforts, according to the officials.
During the meeting, leaders of the both sides expressed happiness over convening of the first meeting of the mechanism and emphasized on the timely completion of all bilateral economic and development cooperation projects.
The Nepali side in the meeting comprised of senior officials of the ministries and relevant agencies responsible for implementation of the Nepal-China programs and projects while the Chinese side included senior officials of the Embassy of China and project implementing agencies.
The meeting was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary of Nepal Shanker Das Bairagi and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong.
Nepal and China established the joint oversight mechanism to resolve issues and expedite the projects developed with Chinese involvement during Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to China in June this year.