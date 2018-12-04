China, France to hold high-level economic, financial dialogue

The sixth China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue will be held in France on Friday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Monday.



Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua and French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire will co-chair the dialogue, spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a routine press briefing.



"As agreed by the two sides, the issues to be discussed include the macro-economic situation and global economic governance, trade and financial cooperation, as well as connectivity and cooperation on agriculture, advanced manufacturing and major projects," Geng said.



The dialogue was put in place in 2013.

