Libyan State Council stresses importance of elections, constitution for Libya

The head of Libya's Higher Council of State on Monday stressed the importance of holding elections and adopting a constitution for his country.



Khalid al-Meshri made the remarks during his meeting with the European Union Ambassador to Libya Alan Bugeja in the capital Tripoli.



According to the council's information office, the two officials discussed the outcomes of the recent international conference on the Libyan crisis held in Italy's Palermo.



Al-Meshri "stressed the need to end the transitional phase and consolidate a permanent stage, and to have a clear position on the constitution and the elections," the information office said in a statement.



Palermo hosted an international conference on Libya last month, which gathered Libyan and international representatives in order to end the crisis in the North African country.



The participants underlined the importance of concluding the constitutional framework and electoral process by the spring of 2019.



Since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid escalating violence, chaos and political division.

