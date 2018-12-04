Locals develop tea planting to reduce poverty in Xiaojiaping Village, China's Hunan

A villager plants a tea seedling on a newly-opened 40-hectare tea plantation in Xiaojiaping Village of Longshan County in the Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Xiangxi, central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 3, 2018. The village makes full use of the selenium-rich soil and adopts a poverty reduction mode in which companies and farmers build a partnership to develop tea planting. (Xinhua/Zeng Xianghui)

