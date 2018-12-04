Local resident Yi Yinjie prepares to make "mildewed tofu" in Zhushan Township of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 24, 2018. As a winter tradition, the local residents in Enshi will start making "mildewed tofu", a kind of fermented bean curd. E-commerce and modern logistics have helped sell this specialty food to more customers. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

Local resident Yi Yinjie adds spices to "mildewed tofu" in Zhushan Township of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 3, 2018.

Photo taken on Dec. 3, 2018 shows a bowl of Tujia-style "mildewed tofu", with the signature hairy fungi growing on their surfaces, in Xuan'en County of Enshi Tujia Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province.

Local resident Yi Yinjie makes "mildewed tofu" by soaking them in alcohol in Zhushan Township of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 3, 2018.

Local resident Yi Yinjie arranges fresh tofu to let them ferment and grow mildew in Zhushan Township of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 24, 2018.

Local resident Yi Yinjie arranges fresh tofu to let them ferment and grow mildew in Zhushan Township of Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 24, 2018.