Egypt's first int'l defense expo kicks off in Cairo

Visitors are seen on the Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX) in Cairo, Egypt, on Dec. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated on Monday Egypt's first defense expo, EDEX 2018, which will see the participation of 373 major defense companies from 41 countries including China.The expo, organized by Egypt's armed forces, will run from Dec. 3 to 5 and is expected to draw at least 10,000 visitors to Egypt's International Exhibition Centre in New Cairo, a city on the southeastern edge of the capital Cairo.

The opening ceremony was attended by defense ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sudan, France, Greece, Cyprus, South Sudan, Cameroon, the Republic of Korea and Somalia.More than 316 exhibitors of major Egyptian and world's companies operating in the military industry are taking part in the event to showcase the latest military and security technology, equipment and systems on land, sea and air.According to the Global Firepower Index 2018, Egypt is ranked 12 among 136 countries.