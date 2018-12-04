Chinese medical team in Rwanda provide free health care to China-aid project

A doctor of the 19th China Medical Team in Rwanda examines a woman in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda, on Dec. 3, 2018. The 19th China Medical Team in Rwanda on Monday provide employees of a China-aided government office project with free health care service and knowledge about preventing infectious diseases. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

The 19th China Medical Team in Rwanda on Monday provide employees of a China-aid government office project with free health care service and knowledge about preventing infectious diseases.Rwandan Government Administration Office Complex, being constructed by China's Top International Engineering Corporation from 2016, consists of the Office of Prime Minister with eight floors and wing buildings of ministries and commissions. The complex building is able to accommodate 1,100 people to work.All the 15 members of the medical team, including those working at Kibungo Hospital, some 80 kilometers southeast of Kigali, joined the activity at the construction site in the capital city, checking up and treating both Rwandan and Chinese employees.The Chinese medical team hopes to meet the medical needs of the project employees, especially Rwandan employees who have poorer economic conditions, said Yang Wenhui, chief of the team.Chinese medical team also wants to support Chinese enterprises doing aid projects overseas through the team's work, she told Xinhua.The free treatment helps employees identify their health problems and solve their difficulties in health care, said project manager Zhu Zhen."It's a good action. You help us to know our health conditions, so that we can take care of ourselves," said Jacques Jean Ishimwe, a Rwandan working at the project.

A doctor of the 19th China Medical Team in Rwanda examines a man in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda, on Dec. 3, 2018. The 19th China Medical Team in Rwanda on Monday provide employees of a China-aided government office project with free health care service and knowledge about preventing infectious diseases. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

A doctor of the 19th China Medical Team in Rwanda talks with a man in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda, on Dec. 3, 2018. The 19th China Medical Team in Rwanda on Monday provide employees of a China-aided government office project with free health care service and knowledge about preventing infectious diseases. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)