Trump seeks Pakistan's support in solution to Afghan problem: foreign ministry

U.S. President Donald Trump has sought Pakistan's support in negotiated settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Monday.



"U.S. President Donald Trump, in his letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, has stated that his most important regional priority was achieving a negotiated settlement of the Afghan war. In this regard, he has sought Pakistan's support and facilitation," the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.



The spokesman said Trump has also acknowledged that the war had cost both the United States and Pakistan.



"He (President Trump) has emphasized that Pakistan and USA should explore opportunities to work together and renew partnership," the spokesman said.



The spokesman welcomed the U.S. decision and said Pakistan has always advocated a political settlement to end the war in Afghanistan.



"Pakistan reiterates its commitment to play a facilitation role in good faith. Peace and stability in Afghanistan remains a shared responsibility," he said.



Trump was seeking Pakistan's help in Afghan reconciliation at a time when the U.S. had held a series of meetings with the Taliban in Qatar, where the Afghan insurgents have political office.



U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad held three-day talks with the Taliban political envoys last month and more talks are expected to be held this month.



A Pakistani official told Xinhua on Monday that the U.S. special envoy is likely to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday for talks on Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process.





