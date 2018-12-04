Mexico, US to maintain relationship of mutual respect: Lopez Obrador

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that the Mexico-US relationship will be maintained on a basis of mutual respect.



"We've maintained a respectful relationship with (US) President Donald Trump and we will continue with this relationship of respect," said Lopez Obrador, who gave his first press conference after taking office on Dec. 1.



Ivanka Trump, advisor and daughter of the US president, as well as US Vice President Mike Pence, attended the inauguration of Lopez Obrador.



The Mexican president said that trade, security, migration and drug trafficking were the issues on the agenda between Mexico and the United States.



Lopez Obrador called on partners from Canada and the United States to join the integral development plan for the Northern Triangle of Central America (Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador), a document he signed on Saturday afternoon with the three Central American governments.



Lopez Obrador said he wants the neighboring countries of the north to join Mexico via a "tri-party investment" to invest in the Central America.



A morning press meeting is expected to become a daily event during Lopez Obrador's six-year administration.

