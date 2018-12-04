China's box office rakes in over 56 bln yuan in 11 months

China has seen a total box office revenue of more than 56.3 billion yuan (8.2 billion US dollars) during the first 11 months of 2018, up 10.87 percent year-on-year, according to the State Film Administration.



Domestic films contributed to about 64 percent of the total box office during the period, up 36.26 percent on a yearly basis.



Among the 74 films that took in over 100 million yuan, 39 were domestic.



As of the end of November, there were over 59,000 screens in cinemas across the country.



In the Chinese film market this year, the audience has been presented with domestic blockbusters such as the dark comedy "Dying to Survive," the comedy "Detective Chinatown 2" and the action film "Operation Red Sea," all of which grossed over 3 billion yuan at the box office.

