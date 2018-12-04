China marks six years in frugality campaign, punishing some 350,000 officials

China on Tuesday marked the sixth anniversary of an important campaign that has continuously made officials refrain from extravagance and greatly reshaped the Communist Party of China (CPC).



Six years after the eight-point regulation came into effect, a total of 349,552 officials have been punished for violating the rules, according to top anti-graft body.



The officials punished includes 25 at the provincial or ministerial level, according to an article on the website of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission.



As of the end of October, disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies at all levels nationwide have investigated 254,808 cases of relevant violations, the article said.



According to the CCDI and the commission's tally, the most common violations from a total of 44,929 cases involved misuse of public vehicles, followed by problems of awarding unauthorized allowances or bonuses and giving or accepting gifts.



The CPC released an eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct in December 2012 to reduce undesirable work practices and maintain close ties with the people, which includes requirements on frugality.

