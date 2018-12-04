Trump's approval rating up slightly to 46 pct: poll

US President Donald Trump's approval rating went up slightly to 46 percent, up from October's figure of 44 percent, nearly one month after the midterm elections in which Republicans lost control of the House but expanded their Senate majority, according to a new poll released on Monday.



The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, released exclusively to The Hill news daily, found that 46 percent of voters approve of the president's job performance, while 54 percent don't approve.



Most US voters approve of Trump's handling of the economy, jobs and combating terrorism, but the president still falls under an approval rating of 50 percent when it comes to issues like immigration, foreign affairs and administering the government.



Currently 70 percent of US voters believe the country's economy is strong today, but only 47 percent believe the economy is on the right track, the poll found.



Democrats will hold the House majority in January for the first time since 2010, having flipped at least 40 seats. Meanwhile, Republicans expanded their Senate majority to 53-47 seats.



The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll surveyed 1,407 registered US voters online from Nov. 27 to 28.

