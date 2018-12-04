Xi calls for safeguarding Constitution, socialist rule of law

President Xi Jinping has stressed promoting the spirit of the Constitution and upholding the constitution's authority in an instruction on the country's fifth Constitution Day, which falls on Tuesday.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for making efforts to guide all people to loyally uphold, willingly comply with and firmly safeguard the socialist rule of law.

