In pics: people's daily life in Yakutsk, Russia

Residents communicate on a food market in Yakutsk of the Sakha Republic, Russia, Dec. 1, 2018. Yakutsk has a reputation for extreme cold with an annual average temperature of -8.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest recorded temperature is -64.4 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Residents wait at a bus station in Yakutsk of the Sakha Republic, Russia, Dec. 2, 2018. Yakutsk has a reputation for extreme cold with an annual average temperature of -8.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest recorded temperature is -64.4 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Residents visit a local food market in Yakutsk of the Sakha Republic, Russia, Dec. 1, 2018. Yakutsk has a reputation for extreme cold with an annual average temperature of -8.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest recorded temperature is -64.4 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Two children play ice billiard game in Yakutsk of the Sakha Republic, Russia, Dec. 1, 2018. Yakutsk has a reputation for extreme cold with an annual average temperature of -8.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest recorded temperature is -64.4 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

A local resident (L) buys deer hide boots in Yakutsk of the Sakha Republic, Russia, Nov. 30, 2018. Yakutsk has a reputation for extreme cold with an annual average temperature of -8.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest recorded temperature is -64.4 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

A reindeer is pictured outside a local reisident's house in Yakutsk of the Sakha Republic, Russia, Nov. 29, 2018. Yakutsk has a reputation for extreme cold with an annual average temperature of -8.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest recorded temperature is -64.4 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Residents celebrate a local festival marking the coming of winter in Yakutsk of the Sakha Republic, Russia, Dec. 1, 2018. Yakutsk has a reputation for extreme cold with an annual average temperature of -8.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest recorded temperature is -64.4 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

A dog sled is seen in Yakutsk of the Sakha Republic, Russia, Nov. 29, 2018. Yakutsk has a reputation for extreme cold with an annual average temperature of -8.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest recorded temperature is -64.4 degrees Celsius. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)