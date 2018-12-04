In pics: scenery of Portugal

Photo taken on Nov. 23, 2018 shows the Belem Tower in Lisbon, Portugal. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2018 shows the 25th of April Bridge (25 de Abril Bridge) over the Tagus river in Lisbon, Portugal. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Photo taken on June 16, 2018 shows students from the Confucius Institute of the Aveiro University performing bamboo pole dance in an activity of the Dragon Boat Festival in Aveiro, Portugal. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Photo taken on Nov. 28, 2018 shows the landscape of the Praca do Comércio (commercial plaza) in Lisbon, Portugal. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Photo taken on June 16, 2018 shows dragon boats sailing on a river in Aveiro, Portugal. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Photo taken on Nov. 23, 2018 shows the Monument to the Discoveries on the Lisbon waterfront in Portugal. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)