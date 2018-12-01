Chinese and Panamanian presidents visit Panama Canal's new locks

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Panama Canal's new Cocoli Locks together with his Panamanian counterpart, Juan Carlos Varela, in Panama City on Monday.



The canal is Panama's most famous "golden waterway" that brings the Pacific and Atlantic oceans together.



The two leaders arrived at the canal when COSCO Shipping Rose, a container ship from China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), was waiting to pass the gate. Xi and Varela listened to an introduction of the company's operation in Panama.



"I hope that you can make good use of the canal, optimize logistics and transportation and make greater contributions to promoting the national shipping industry and global trade and prosperity," Xi talked on phone with the captain of the Chinese ship.



The captain and crew members thanked President Xi's greetings and vowed to contribute to the trade relations between China and foreign countries.



The two leaders then went to the control tower of the locks, where they were briefed about the canal's history, current situation and future development plan.



Xi arrived in Panama on Sunday for a state visit, the first of its kind since China and the Central American country established diplomatic relations in June 2017.

