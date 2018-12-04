Rowing through forest above water in Wuhan

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2018/12/4 16:35:47

The photo taken on December 1, 2018 shows tens of thousands of Chinese sequoias, growing in one-meter-deep water at Zhangdu Lake Wetland in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/China News Service)



 

The photo taken on December 1, 2018 shows tens of thousands of Chinese sequoias, growing in one-meter-deep water at Zhangdu Lake Wetland in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/China News Service)



 

The photo taken on December 1, 2018 shows tens of thousands of Chinese sequoias, growing in one-meter-deep water at Zhangdu Lake Wetland in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/China News Service)



 

The photo taken on December 1, 2018 shows tens of thousands of Chinese sequoias, growing in one-meter-deep water at Zhangdu Lake Wetland in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/China News Service)



 

The photo taken on December 1, 2018 shows tens of thousands of Chinese sequoias, growing in one-meter-deep water at Zhangdu Lake Wetland in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/China News Service)



 

The photo taken on December 1, 2018 shows tens of thousands of Chinese sequoias, growing in one-meter-deep water at Zhangdu Lake Wetland in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/China News Service)



 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus