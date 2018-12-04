Chat attack

artificial intelligence



人工智能



(rénɡōnɡ zhìnénɡ)

A: If you could travel to the past or future, what time would you most want to go to?



如果你可以穿梭到过去或未来,你最想穿梭到什么时间？



(rúɡuǒ nǐ kěyǐ chuānsuō dào ɡuòqù huò wèilái, nǐ zuìxiǎnɡ chuānsuō dào shénme shíjiān?)

B: I'd want to travel to the peak era of artificial intelligence and wherever the center for artificial intelligence research is.



我最想穿梭到人工智能巅峰的时期,而且还要穿梭到人工智能的研发中心。



(wǒ zuìxiǎnɡ chuānsuō dào rénɡōnɡ zhìnénɡ diānfēnɡ de shíqī, érqiě háiyào chuānsuō dào rénɡōnɡ zhìnénɡ de yánfā zhōnɡxīn.)

A: You want to be a scientist? That's pretty ambitious!



你是想当科学家啊？有志气！



(nǐshì xiǎnɡdānɡ kēxué jiā a? yǒu zhìqì!)

B: Nope! I want to copy all the research data and then travel back here and sell it to a tech company. That way I can become the richest person in the world!



才不是呐,我是想去拷贝所有的研发数据,然后回来卖给科技公司,那样我就是世界首富啦！



(cái búshì na, wǒshì xiǎnɡqù kǎobèi suǒyǒu de yánfā shùjù, ránhòu huílái màiɡěi kējì ɡōnɡsī, nàyànɡ wǒ jiùshì shìjiè shǒufù la!)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





