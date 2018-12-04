Mainland to open wider to Taiwan: top political advisor

The mainland will only open wider and wider to Taiwan, with ever-improving policies and services, according to top political advisor Wang Yang.



Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks Tuesday at the 2018 annual conference of the summit for entrepreneurs across the Taiwan Strait.



Noting the bond between mainland and Taiwan compatriots, Wang said the orientation of the mainland's policies has always been providing good services to entrepreneurs from Taiwan.

