Happy birthday:



Proceed with caution today. The words that someone says may be a delight to your ears, but their actions will end up hurting your wallet. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to your finances. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 7, 13, 14.



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Make sure you clear up any misunderstandings that occur between you and your partner as quickly as you can. Rifts will slowly grow and damage your relationship if you ignore them for too long. Exercise will be the perfect way to keep the winter chill at bay. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



The tasks you have to deal with today will demand your full attention. Make sure you put distractions aside for now or else you are sure to regret it before long. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



If you want to get ahead when it comes to your career, you will have to take on increasingly difficult challenges. Only by pushing yourself to your limits will you find the rewards you are looking for. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Although the day may start out bad, it doesn't have to stay that way. How you look at the remainder of the day will have a profound impact on how things will unfold. Like will call to like, so try to stay positive. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will be able to take great strides forward today if you remain open to new ideas. Activities that take you outdoors and bring you into contact with nature will provide fun and excitement. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Do what you can to keep your head out of the clouds and your feet on the ground today. It's okay to dream big, but make sure you consider the reality of your situation. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Make sure that any changes you make in your life are done for the right reasons. Changing just to please someone else will only cause you to betray your own nature and is sure to bring frustration and stress into your life. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Change can seem bad at first, but with the right attitude you can ensure things work out in your favor. Romance is in the air today. Impressing and winning the affection of that special someone will just come naturally to you. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



When things get tough, it might be a good idea to go on the defensive today. Someone is looking to take advantage of your kind nature, so don't feel bad about putting yourself first. A good financial tip will lead to a great investment opportunity. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do your best to not get upset about the little things today; stay focused on the bigger picture instead. Creative inspiration will come from a most unlikely source. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will have to go out of your way to read between the lines to understand something your partner is trying to tell you. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Work hard and you will be rewarded. Taking on challenging projects will help give you the experience you need to take your career to a brand new level. ✭✭✭✭