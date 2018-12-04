Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Sign of an old bumper
5 Hunts and gathers
10 Turkish big wheel
14 Cosmetics ingredient
15 Active, as "the game"
16 Walk heavily
17 Oz lover's Halloween outfit?
20 Foe
21 Gilbert of TV
22 Word separating business hours
23 Dress for many
26 One with will power?
28 Bawl but good
31 Santa Claus' shaving mishap?
33 Test 5-Down
34 Spirited horse
36 "So long" in Italy
38 Red Sea peninsula
41 Lovingly potty train a boy?
44 Slow-moving tree beast
45 Romantic flower
46 Do Huntington Beach
47 A polite address
49 Field goal attempt
51 Type of sauce
52 Mexican parties
55 Mark on a road
57 Hymenopteran critter
58 Muse of history
60 Any starting MLB team
64 Lovingly provide horrible nursing?
68 Author Blyton
69 Office fetcher
70 Nicholas II's title
71 Late '20s architecture style
72 Valuable possession
73 Angel costume part
DOWN
1 Election contest
2 Mongolia's ___ Bator
3 Unlike a gracious loser
4 Pours rain
5 It must be tired to go
6 Alien mover
7 Highs? No, U-turn
8 Not foreign
9 On a hard drive
10 Bright, as a student
11 Very greedy with grub
12 Dude? Close
13 Big name in pop music
18 Blue-green
19 With the most wisdom
24 Calorie-stuffed
25 More frost-covered
27 Not quite right
28 Pouchlike body parts
29 Spoken exam
30 Pressure in a forecast
32 Mattress stuffing
35 Testing versions
37 Desert watering spot
39 Picked hairstyle
40 Not sure
42 Roof type for many
43 What the risky stick out
48 Spanish dessert wine
50 Category
52 Went against, as a pitcher
53 Too dumb to consider
54 Grain storage buildings
56 Perform, if you're 575
59 Some machine settings
61 Opportunity maker?
62 List-ending Abbr.
63 "Comin' ___ the Rye"
65 Old Tokyo
66 Golfer's necessity
67 House pooch's scrap
Solution