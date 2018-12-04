Puzzle

ACROSS1 Sign of an old bumper5 Hunts and gathers10 Turkish big wheel14 Cosmetics ingredient15 Active, as "the game"16 Walk heavily17 Oz lover's Halloween outfit?20 Foe21 Gilbert of TV22 Word separating business hours23 Dress for many26 One with will power?28 Bawl but good31 Santa Claus' shaving mishap?33 Test 5-Down34 Spirited horse36 "So long" in Italy38 Red Sea peninsula41 Lovingly potty train a boy?44 Slow-moving tree beast45 Romantic flower46 Do Huntington Beach47 A polite address49 Field goal attempt51 Type of sauce52 Mexican parties55 Mark on a road57 Hymenopteran critter58 Muse of history60 Any starting MLB team64 Lovingly provide horrible nursing?68 Author Blyton69 Office fetcher70 Nicholas II's title71 Late '20s architecture style72 Valuable possession73 Angel costume partDOWN1 Election contest2 Mongolia's ___ Bator3 Unlike a gracious loser4 Pours rain5 It must be tired to go6 Alien mover7 Highs? No, U-turn8 Not foreign9 On a hard drive10 Bright, as a student11 Very greedy with grub12 Dude? Close13 Big name in pop music18 Blue-green19 With the most wisdom24 Calorie-stuffed25 More frost-covered27 Not quite right28 Pouchlike body parts29 Spoken exam30 Pressure in a forecast32 Mattress stuffing35 Testing versions37 Desert watering spot39 Picked hairstyle40 Not sure42 Roof type for many43 What the risky stick out48 Spanish dessert wine50 Category52 Went against, as a pitcher53 Too dumb to consider54 Grain storage buildings56 Perform, if you're 57559 Some machine settings61 Opportunity maker?62 List-ending Abbr.63 "Comin' ___ the Rye"65 Old Tokyo66 Golfer's necessity67 House pooch's scrap

Solution