Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/12/4 16:58:40

ACROSS

  1 Sign of an old bumper

  5 Hunts and gathers

 10 Turkish big wheel

 14 Cosmetics ingredient

 15 Active, as "the game"

 16 Walk heavily

 17 Oz lover's Halloween outfit?

 20 Foe

 21 Gilbert of TV

 22 Word separating business hours

 23 Dress for many

 26 One with will power?

 28 Bawl but good

 31 Santa Claus' shaving mishap?

 33 Test 5-Down

 34 Spirited horse

 36 "So long" in Italy

 38 Red Sea peninsula

 41 Lovingly potty train a boy?

 44 Slow-moving tree beast

 45 Romantic flower

 46 Do Huntington Beach

 47 A polite address

 49 Field goal attempt

 51 Type of sauce

 52 Mexican parties

 55 Mark on a road

 57 Hymenopteran critter

 58 Muse of history

 60 Any starting MLB team

 64 Lovingly provide horrible nursing?

 68 Author Blyton

 69 Office fetcher

 70 Nicholas II's title

 71 Late '20s architecture style

 72 Valuable possession

 73 Angel costume part

DOWN

  1 Election contest

  2 Mongolia's ___ Bator

  3 Unlike a gracious loser

  4 Pours rain

  5 It must be tired to go

  6 Alien mover

  7 Highs? No, U-turn

  8 Not foreign

  9 On a hard drive

 10 Bright, as a student

 11 Very greedy with grub

 12 Dude? Close

 13 Big name in pop music

 18 Blue-green

 19 With the most wisdom

 24 Calorie-stuffed

 25 More frost-covered

 27 Not quite right

 28 Pouchlike body parts

 29 Spoken exam

 30 Pressure in a forecast

 32 Mattress stuffing

 35 Testing versions

 37 Desert watering spot

 39 Picked hairstyle

 40 Not sure

 42 Roof type for many

 43 What the risky stick out

 48 Spanish dessert wine

 50 Category

 52 Went against, as a pitcher

 53 Too dumb to consider

 54 Grain storage buildings

 56 Perform, if you're 575

 59 Some machine settings

 61 Opportunity maker?

 62 List-ending Abbr.

 63 "Comin' ___ the Rye"

 65 Old Tokyo

 66 Golfer's necessity

 67 House pooch's scrap

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
