Kenyan soccer clubs prosper in continental football

Kenya's Kariobangi Sharks will not take their foot off the gas pedal when they meet Djibouti's Arta Solar in the return leg of their Confederation of African football (CAF) Confederation Cup in Djibouti on Wednesday.



At the same time, Kenyan Premier League winners Gor Mahia, who are yet to name their permanent coach, are in Malawi to play Nyasa Big Bullets on Wednesday in the CAF Championships League holding onto a slim 1-0 lead.



Gor Mahia coach Zedekiah Otieno says his side must be ruthless in front of goal and take the game to their opponents if they are to win and continue in the campaign.



"It is about us taking the game to them. They were defensive in Nairobi, but at home, they may want to come out and level the scores. That should give us chinks [in their armor], which our striking force must exploit to our advantage," Otieno said before their departure on Monday.



For Kariobangi Sharks, who are making their debut in continental football, life can't get any better. Coach William Muluya has reiterated the need for the team to remain focused and finish the job.



"This is football and anything is possible," said Muluya. "We may have a healthy goal advantage, but we must be on the lookout and bury our rivals to eliminate any surprises."



Now the coach wants the players, who departed for Djibouti on Tuesday morning, to prepare for a rough ride in the tiny northern African country. Kariobangi Sharks mauled Arta Solar 5-1 in Nairobi last week.



"This is just the beginning for us. We were looking forward to the start of the season and that is why we have kicked it off on the right foot. But let the players not be confused and rest on their laurels because we have a healthy lead. That can change very fast in football," he adds.



Sharks kicked off the season with gusto, beating Arta Solar in the CAF Confederation Cup, before seeing off Gor Mahia in the local Super Cup to win the first major trophy this season.



"We have done hard work in training and now it is paying dividends. But tougher games are yet to come and we are alive to the fact that as the season continues... the tougher our opponents will be. But this team is full of men with strong will and they will strive to give absolutely everything," he adds.

