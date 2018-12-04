55 detained in Istanbul over failed coup

Turkish police on Tuesday captured at least 55 people in Istanbul over their alleged links to a group accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016, local media reported.



The Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul ordered the detention of a total of 96 suspects, the NTV broadcaster said, noting the operations are continuing throughout the city to catch those still at large.



Earlier in the day, prosecutors in the central Anatolian province of Konya issued detention warrants for 34 military personnel in 24 provinces over their suspected links to the network led by US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen.



Separately, prosecutors in the central province of Kayseri and the capital city of Ankara issued warrants for at least 112 people, including soldiers, for allegedly having links to the Gulen network, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.



The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for being behind the failed coup in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.

