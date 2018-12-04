Houston remembers legacy of late former US President Bush

Houstonians gathered at the City Hall Monday evening to honor the life of former US President George H. W. Bush, who passed away on Nov. 30 in Houston at the age of 94.



The city mayor, Sylvester Turner, and other local leaders offered words of comfort and remembrance for the former president.



"George Herbert Walker Bush clearly influenced this city," Turner said in his speech. "He shone a light on Houston's growth and potential wherever he could."



Attendees were encouraged to wear colorful socks in a nod to one of Bush's favorite fashion accessories.



Earlier on Monday, Bush's body was flown from Houston to Washington D.C. by Air Force One to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning.



US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other Trump staffers have arrived at the Capitol to pay their respects to the former president.



A state funeral is scheduled on Wednesday at the National Cathedral in central Washington. According to the White House, Trump and his wife will attend the funeral.



Later on Wednesday, Bush's remains will return to Houston and lie in St. Martin Episcopal Church, where a funeral will take place on Thursday.



The body will then be carried by train to the George Bush Presidential Library Center in College Station, Texas, on the campus of Texas A&M University, where he will be laid to rest near the graves of his wife Barbara Bush and one of his daughters, Robin.



Bush was elected US president in 1988 as the successor to Ronald Reagan. He served as head of the US Liaison Office in China between 1974 and 1975.

