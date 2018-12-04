8 arrested for organizing online gambling in east China

Police in east China's Anhui Province arrested eight people for organizing online gambling that involved over 500 gamblers and a cash flow of over 100 million yuan (around 14.6 million US dollars).



In July, police in the city of Chuzhou received a tip-off about a gang organizing an online casino via an instant messaging app. The informant confessed to having lost 130,000 yuan since March in chat groups.



A task group was set up to investigate the case in the city of Pingxiang in neighboring Jiangxi Province, where the chat group organizers were based. Eight suspects were arrested as of Nov. 28.



Further investigation is underway.

