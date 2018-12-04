Heavy snow strands 5,000 passengers at Urumqi airport

More than 5,000 passengers were stranded due to heavy snow in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region, authorities said Tuesday.
According to the Diwopu International Airport, a total of 99 inbound and outbound flights have been canceled and 31 outbound flights delayed, leaving more than 5,000 passengers stranded at the airport as of 3:40 p.m.
Five flights had landed at alternative airports, and one returned.
Authorities have alerted passengers to rearrange their schedules.