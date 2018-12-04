Heavy snow strands 5,000 passengers at Urumqi airport

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/4 17:18:08
More than 5,000 passengers were stranded due to heavy snow in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Diwopu International Airport, a total of 99 inbound and outbound flights have been canceled and 31 outbound flights delayed, leaving more than 5,000 passengers stranded at the airport as of 3:40 p.m.

Five flights had landed at alternative airports, and one returned.

Authorities have alerted passengers to rearrange their schedules.

Posted in: SOCIETY
