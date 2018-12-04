"Charming Beijing" tourism promotion held in Bucharest, Romania

Zhao Li (2nd L), Chinese cultural counselor in Romania, and Iulia Dangulea (C), a counselor from Romania's Ministry of Tourism, cut ribbon for "Charming Beijing" tourism promotion in Bucharest, capital of Romania, on Dec. 3, 2018. The tourism promotion event kicked off on Monday at the Promenada Mall in northern Bucharest, and was attended by officials from both China and Romania. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

A teacher from Confucius Institute in Bucharest demonstrates Chinese calligraphy during "Charming Beijing" tourism promotion event in Bucharest, capital of Romania, on Dec. 3, 2018. The tourism promotion event kicked off on Monday at the Promenada Mall in northern Bucharest, and was attended by officials from both China and Romania. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

A visitor looks at Beijing travel pictures during "Charming Beijing" tourism promotion event in Bucharest, capital of Romania, on Dec. 3, 2018. The tourism promotion event kicked off on Monday at the Promenada Mall in northern Bucharest, and was attended by officials from both China and Romania. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)