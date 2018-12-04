Rural village hails 5-meter sorghum as ‘sacred tree’

A five-meter-tall stalk of sorghum becomes a "holy tree" in Sunzhuang in Heze, East China's Shandong Province. Source:Pear Video

A five-meter-tall stalk of sorghum has become an object of worship in a North China village, where residents are calling it a "sacred tree."Video shows crowds gathering around decorated tents and altars set up in honor of the solitary stalk of sorghum in Sunzhuang in Heze, Shandong Province.The worshipers believe the unusually tall crop could bring them good luck, Pear Video reported.The long stalk is supported by three beams and is decorated with a red ribbon. A large basket of offerings is placed on a small altar at its base.People lit incense and left money and food, as well as set off firecrackers to honor the plant. Some even kowtowed to the unusually tall crop.It wasn't reported why the villagers were celebrating the stalk with such ceremony.The video made the rounds on social media."The sorghum will probably die from the incense smoke," a social media user said.Pear Video