Figuratively speaking

73 - the number of countries in which Chinese tourists can travel to without applying for a visa in advance. Among them, 13 countries have signed for mutual exemption of a visa including the UAE, Barbados, the Bahamas, Fiji, Bosnia and Herzegovina. There are 15 countries that unilaterally allow Chinese citizens a visa-free entry, including Indonesia, Korea, and Morocco. There are 45 countries that unilaterally allow Chinese citizens apply for the visa on arrival which cover 20 Asian countries, 16 African countries, four American countries and four Oceanian countries.



325 million - the number of vehicles licensed and registered in China before the 7th National Transportation Safety Day that falls on December 2. Compared with 2017, the number of vehicles in China has increased by 15.56 million. Meanwhile, the figure of drivers has reached 407 million, an increase of 22,36 million compared with 2017.



740,000 - the number of decreased permanent resident populations of six districts in Beijing. According to an assessment report by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform, from 2016 to 2017, the permanent resident population in 2017 decreased 22,000 compared to 2016, which firstly showed negative growth since 1997.



9 - the number of 24-hour libraries will be finished in 2019 in Beijing's Changping district. To cultivate the atmosphere of public culture, the cultural commission in Changping is going to build 24-hour self-help bookshelves in 50 communities in the following three years. 5,000 books will be provided in every 24-hour library and will take up approximately 50 square meters. Till now, the nine 24-hour libraries have been approved and the sites are under consideration.

