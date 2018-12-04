Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"We tried to find the donator for three years but failed. Then we realized that he or she might not want to be found. We respect our donator's intention. We'll definitely use the money to help more people in need."So said Chen Haiying, the deputy director of Ningbo Charity Federation, which is a nonprofit public welfare social organization based in Ningbo, eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Since 1999, every year in November or December, the organization would receive a donation from a pseudonym "shunqi ziran." This year on November 23 and 28, they received 500,000 yuan ($72,307) and 490,000 yuan respectively from the same anonymous donator. Until now, "shunqi ziran" has donated a total of 10.54 million yuan. All of the donations have been used to help economically disadvantaged students and other people in need. (Source: Ningbo Daily)