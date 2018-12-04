China releases new four-legged robot, capable of running, climbing stairs

Zhejiang University in eastern China released a four-legged robot Tuesday that is capable of running and climbing stairs.



The new "Jueying" robot, a small-sized quadruped robot that can handle 20 kg objects, is 1 meter long, 60 cm tall and weighs 70 kg. The robot is completely electric, lasts for about two hours on a full charge and can run at a top speed of just over 6 km per hour.



"The new 'Jueying' handles impact better since it seeks balance and resumes its mobility while running," said Zhu Qiuguo, a major developer of "Jueying" with Zhejiang University.



The new robot also has excellent rough terrain mobility and stability. "We made adjustments to the robot's control system so that it can have immediate stress responses to cope with an emergency," said Dr. Li Chao, a member of the Yueying team.



The first generation of "Jueying" was released in February this year and is regarded as a representative of the latest quadruped-robot technology in Asia. The technology is expected to be used for security checks, logistics, education and research.

