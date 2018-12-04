Chinese cities urged to connect surveillance systems, still lagging behind UK, US in camera density

Intelligent technologies including an intelligent image snapshot system and a lamppost integrated with Wi-Fi and video surveillance debut in Zhongguancun, a technology hub in Haidian district, Beijing on August 7. Photo: VCG

More cameras needed

Restrictions in application





When people walk on the street in China, video surveillance cameras are seen everywhere, either on avenues, neighborhoods or shopping malls. They quietly protect public security and offer one of the safest living conditions in the world.Video surveillance largely raises Chinese people's sense of security and satisfaction, following the construction of Golden Shield project, the 3111 project, the Sharp Eyes project and now the Smart City project.An industry analyst told the Global Times that even though China is leading the world in its development of video surveillance systems, there is still a long way to go to develop a network that covers all provinces.Video surveillance is the core of the security and prevention industry, which started in China in the 1980s. At that time, analog signals were the main technology, Liang Jiemin, the co-founder of iyiou.com, a Shenzhen-based platform offering information services for high tech companies, told the Global Times.The industry entered its second phase around 2000, using digital signals to monitor the public sphere. In recent years video surveillance started using artificial intelligence (AI), Liang noted.China started piloting national smart city development in 2012 to encourage the use of new technologies, such as AI and Internet-of-Things (IoT), to help traffic flow, improve law enforcement and make public buildings more energy efficient.An annual report on China's IoT development from 2016 to 2017 said there are over 500 cities planning or building smart cities. China aims to build 100 new smart cities from 2016 to 2020 to lead the country's urban planning and development, a Xinhua report said.Intelligent video surveillance is crucial for the construction of smart cities. It is mostly used for identifying child trafficking and catching criminal suspects at the current stage, Liang said.For example, the public security department in Guangzhou had arranged more than 570,000 cameras in the city since 2005, news site southcn.com reported.Police solved more than 19,000 cases with the assistance of video surveillance. The rate of criminal cases solved by the video surveillance rose to 70 percent in 2016 from the previous 10 percent in 2011.Using facial recognition technology, Chinese police picked up five wanted suspects at four Jacky Cheung concerts within two months.Equipped with 20 million CCTV cameras across the country, China now has the largest monitoring network in the world, according to China Central Television.However, the intensity of the video surveillance system in China is only 80 percent of that in the UK and 60 percent of that in the US, largely lagging behind of developed countries in its deployment of surveillance cameras.For every 1,000 citizens in Beijing, China's most closely-monitored city, for example, there are 59 surveillance cameras, according to a report in April by chinaidr.com, a site specializing in industry research. This means there is one surveillance camera for every 17 people in Beijing.In China's second-and third-tier cities, however, the density of CCTV cameras is much lower, estimated at one per 100 people on average.To close the security loopholes of video surveillance in China, an employee at a Hangzhou-based high tech company, surnamed Yang, told the Global Times that China has strict data protection and classification mechanisms to protect data security.The mechanisms are designed to manage the city and serve the people. They won't impact the privacy and human rights of the public, Yang said.Apart from working with governmental departments, the intelligent security-defense industry is widely applied in universities, transportation systems, medical treatment facilities and industrial parks.To increase regional security, the public security bureau in Hangzhou's Yuhang district set up a Company Security Alliance covering personnel from 14 security companies to patrol and inspect industrial parks in the city with their high technology.They believe that the joint efforts of police and people will raise the overall capability of public security prevention and control, according to Zhejiang Evening News.However, the current security systems in Chinese cities still face huge restrictions because they are independent from each other and are operated separately, Liang said, adding that crimes nowadays are mostly cross-regional.He also pointed out that intelligent security and prevention systems should prevent accidents or problems from happening, not simply be used as a tool to examine those incidents.