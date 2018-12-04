Tesla says media report on manufacturing Model Y in Shanghai already ‘outdated’

US carmaker Tesla said that currently it is still focusing on manufacturing its Model 3, which it is planning to bring to Europe and China in early 2019.



Tesla made the comment in response to media reports that claimed it planned to ramp up manufacturing of Model Y SUVs in China as well as in its Nevada Gigafactory.



"The timelines and information shared here are outdated," Tesla said in a statement it sent to the Global Times on Tuesday, referring to the Model Y. "When we have details to announce, we will certainly share them," the statement noted.



According to a report in financial news portal Business Insider on Monday, Tesla had planned to produce 5,000 Model Y SUVs a week at its China Gigafactory in Shanghai by the end of February 2021, according to leaked plans it had seen. However, it also quoted the same statement from Tesla denying the plan.



The US carmaker also planned a production ramp of 7,000 Model Ys a week at its plant in Nevada, the report claimed. Business Insider noted that it had obtained the original plans from internal documents given to Tesla employees a few weeks before the company's October earnings release.



China and the US have agreed to a ceasefire in their months-long trade disputes. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said that China has agreed to "reduce and remove tariffs on cars" imported from the US to China. Tesla declined to comment on whether there were any changes to auto tariffs when contacted.





