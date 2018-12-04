Chinese investment good for Africa’s development

The current level of Chinese investment in Africa, especially in infrastructure development, is good for the continent to achieve economic and social transformation on the continent, an official from the African Development Bank (ADB) said.



"Chinese investments are highly welcome to Africa," Gabriel Negatu, director general of the ADB East Africa regional development and business delivery office, told the Xinhua News Agency in an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing African Economic Conference that opened on Monday in Kigali, capital of Rwanda.



Private investment from China, especially in transportation, energy and industrial development, will help Africa speed up the implementation of a continental free trade area, according to Negatu.



"China has become Africa's great development partner, because the Chinese government has been able to support heavy infrastructure projects like the Kenya Standard Gauge Railway, among others," he said.



"It is us Africans who need to decide what it is that we want China to invest in," he added.





