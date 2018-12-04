Beijing builds self-driving car base

Beijing is expanding its lead in the development of China's self-driving technology with a plan to build a 200,000-square-meter testing ground for self-driving vehicles in its suburbs, the Beijing Daily reported.



The enclosed testing ground is expected to open by 2020 in Shunyi district, about 30 kilometers northeast of downtown Beijing. It will require an investment of 480 million yuan ($69.7 million).



Domestic auto manufacturers and internet companies will also build research and development bases for new energy and intelligent vehicles in Shunyi.



Many cities in China, including Beijing and Shanghai, have issued self-driving car licenses for public road testing this year.

