Hainan to woo Russian tourists

The visa-free regime for trips to South China's Hainan Province may boost the number of Russian tourists by up to one-third this year, a Russian official said on Monday.



"Any visa breaks give us 10 to 30 percent of growth," said Yury Barzykin, vice president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry.



China put a visa-free policy into force on May 1 this year, which allows visitors from 59 countries to enter Hainan and stay there for 30 days visa-free.